16-year-old male shot multiple times in Franklin County; police looking for two suspects

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times and flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center Sunday evening, according to Chambersburg Police.

Police were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Way West around 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the teen had been shot after an altercation with a large group of people.

A car on scene was towed away; A detective with Chambersburg Police says that car is a part of their investigation.

According to the detective, during the altercation, an unidentified male pulled a gun. That’s when the teen drove the car at the armed male. Police say the armed male shot at the teen multiple times.

Authorities add they are looking for two males, in their teens or early twenties, who allegedly fired shots. They have not been caught.

No word on the extent of the teen’s injuries or how many times he was shot.

