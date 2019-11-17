A few showers to start the new work week, warmer temperatures beyond Monday!

SHOWER CHANCE MONDAY: It’s looking like a pretty dreary start to the new work week. We’ll have to deal with the effects of a coastal system that will make a close passing Monday into Tuesday. Persistent easterly to northeasterly flow since yesterday has kept things rather chilly. It is also pulling in moisture off of the Atlantic, which means it’s to blame for the cloud cover as well. As moisture continues to build back in and the coastal system closes in, it is likely that some of our eastern counties will get in on a little bit of wet weather. A few sprinkles will be possible through the entire day, but the best chance for any light to steady periods of rain will likely be towards the evening and some of the overnight period. All wet weather comes to an end late Monday night and we dry out and warm up heading into Tuesday!

MUCH NICER MID-WEEK: Temperatures will finally be able to recover to near-seasonable readings by the middle of the week. Once we kick this coastal system out to sea and the clouds clear a bit, we should make a run for some 50s for the rest of the week. A bit of breeze will pick up on Wednesday as a strong front crosses through, but at this time the front looks to be dry. The main change will be in winds getting gusty out of the northwesterly direction, which could in turn hold back our temperatures a bit. Some lake-effect cloud cover may also funnel in, but the middle of the week should still remain nice! By Thursday and Friday we’ll be eyeing our next wave of low pressure which will likely bring some precipitation for the end of the week.

NEXT POTENTIAL RAIN-MAKER: Temperatures will get a little bit of a boost at the end of the week as a warm front tries to lift northward as our next wave of low pressure closes in. Some big disagreements on timing between two major models, but it does look like the bulk of the precipitation will fall on Friday. There’s a chance we get in on some sprinkles late Thursday night as the warm front lifts northward, but most of the precipitation looks like it will come through with the cold front. All wet weather comes to an end by late Friday, and another cool down will be likely as we head into the weekend! Winds will shift from the westerly to the northwesterly direction adding a bit of a chill and breeze to the air for next weekend.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash