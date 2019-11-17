× Firefighter injured in multiple home fire, Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say one firefighter was injured Saturday night as a fire blazed through multiple homes in Harrisburg.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of Briggs Street for a structure fire around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they saw heavy smoke from the front and fire from the back of a row of five homes.

While firefighters were battling the fire, one firefighter fell from a porch roof and was injured.

Officials say he was taken to the hospital and was released today.

Alongside multiple Dauphin County fire companies, there were also companies from Cumberland and York Counties assisting in the 2-alarm fire.