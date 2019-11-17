× Franklin County man found dead in car trunk; Police looking for person of interest

GILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – State police are looking for a man who may have information regarding the death of another man who was found dead in a car trunk Sunday.

Police say 37-year-old Demetrios George Kalathas of Chambersburg was reported missing Friday. Two days later, a white 2003 Lincoln Town Car, last known belonging to Kalathas, was found in the Lions Club parking lot at the intersection of Cumberland Highway and Forge Hill Road in Lurgan Township. Kalathas was located in the trunk with multiple gunshot wounds.

State Police are now looking for 37-year-old Justin Lee Hockenberry of Orrstown. Investigators have determined he is a person of interest who has information pertaining to this investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at (717) 264-5161.

Hockenberry is currently wanted for felony Receiving Stolen Property and felony Sale or Transfer of Firearms on an unrelated investigation.