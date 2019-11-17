Motorcycle enthusiasts gather at the Farm Show Complex for 32nd Annual Motorcycle Swap Meet & Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - Motorcyclists came out to Dauphin County for one of the largest indoor motorcycle shows on Sunday.

Jam-On Productions hosted its 32nd Annual Motorcycle Swap Meet & Show.

The event featured everything motorcycle related- like parts, apparel and vintage bikes.

Organizer, Mark Weiler, said the show brings motorcycle enthusiasts together to shop for the coming holidays.

"This is a very strong event, there's a lot of people here. Probably getting ready for the holidays, vendors are selling so they can get some money for the holidays and people to shop to get some presents. It's good strong meet for that time of year," said Weiler.

Jam-On Productions holds motorcycle shows all over the country including in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.