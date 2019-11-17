Proceeds from workout fundraiser to benefit York County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit

SPRING GROVE, York County - A workout class in York County shook things up a bit for a good cause on Sunday.

The Spring Grove Regional Parks and Recreation Center hosted the 'Pound For Paws' fundraiser.

'Pound' is a cardio workout session with music that uses drumsticks and pilates inspired movements.

Tickets sold for $20. Proceeds will benefit the York County Sheriff' s Office's K-9 Unit, according to workout instructor, Shannon Martz.

"Pound is a passion for me, so being able to come out and inspire women and empower them and motivate them to be a better version of themselves. And K9s are very important part of our law enforcement community there are partners when it comes to working so I really wanted to do something benefiting that unit," said Martz.

The next 'Pound' workout takes place at the rec center on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

