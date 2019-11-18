A couple showers move in tonight, then clouds clear and temperatures rebound nicely!

COUPLE SHOWERS TONIGHT: A weak system will bring a couple of showers our way tonight, mainly along the eastern half of our counties. Clouds broke up this afternoon allowing for some sunshine to return and for temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 40s in spots. The clouds will thicken back up tonight as the system closes in. The best chance for a few showers will be 9 PM – 3 AM tonight with all of the wet weather drying up in time for the morning commute Tuesday. As the coastal system meanders back out to see, we’ll kick the cloud cover out of the area and more sunshine will return for Tuesday. Temperatures get a nice bump up as well!

WARMING UP AHEAD: Temperatures today were able to over-do our forecast highs with clouds breaking up a little bit this afternoon. Even warmer temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week. Much more seasonable temperatures will be settling in with highs climbing back up into the low to mid 50s for the rest of the week. Tuesday is looking like the nicest day as far as sunshine and warm temperatures go! More cloud cover will build in late Tuesday as a disturbance in the mid-levels of the atmosphere swings through. We shouldn’t see much more than a bit of cloud cover, a tiny bump down in temperatures and some gusty winds for Wednesday. No precipitation is expected with that disturbance. Thursday temperatures get a little milder ahead of a wave of low pressure that will bring more wet weather to end the work week!

MORE RAIN CHANCES: We’ll have to deal with a bit more in the way of wet weather to end the work week. Showers will likely arrive late overnight Thursday into Friday and stay with us through part of the day Friday. At this point, models have backed off on precipitation totals and it is not looking like a big event. Depending on exactly when precipitation ends, there is a chance we could see clouds breaking for some sunshine in the afternoon. Some models are still hinting at the fact that we could be dealing with rain into Friday evening, although this solution is less likely. Another system slides in right after this one for more showers on Saturday!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann