Bears spark warning across Dauphin County community after dog attack

The Game Commission is reminding everyone to secure bird feeders and not to leave food out for animals as a bear and 3 cubs have been reported multiple times in Lower Paxton Township.

The bear attacked a dog and has been spotted by neighbors digging through trash cans and crossing roads.

The dog was attacked on Blue Ridge Avenue on November 13. The animal was taken to Shores Veterinary Emergency Center where it underwent surgery and survived.

The Game Commission said it also had to shoot the mother bear with a rubber bullet Sunday evening near Blue Ridge Avenue so the mother bear and her cubs would move further from the area.

Lower Paxton Township police said they too received a report of the bears possibly being seen on Nassau road after trash cans were toppled.