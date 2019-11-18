Dull start to Monday with plenty of clouds, a few showers, and chilly temperatures

CHILLY WITH A FEW SHOWERS: Monday brings the chance for a few showers to start the week. The morning is dry, with a few areas of haze or fog. There are plentiful clouds. Temperatures begin in the middle to upper 30s. With plenty of clouds in place and the threat of a few showers, don’t expect temperatures to jump too much through the afternoon. It’s still chilly, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s the chance for a couple showers, and the best chance is in our eastern counties. There’s a slightly better chance for a few showers during the evening and through the first half of the overnight period. Conditions dry out later during the night. Expect overnight lows temperatures to dip into the middle 30s. Some sunshine manages to break out for Tuesday. It’s a milder one with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s, and this is seasonal for this time of year! Wednesday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It’s a bit cooler, with temperatures falling back into the 40s to near 50 degrees. It’s a bit breezy too.

TURNING MILDER: Thursday is an even milder day! The day start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds build during the afternoon ahead of the weather maker. Afternoon highs reach the middle 50s—and this is above average for this time of year! We’re monitoring the chance for showers on Friday. Current indication is that they are mainly during the morning, with some clearing during the afternoon. Highs are still mild, with those numbers in the lower to middle 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some showers may try to sneak in for the weekend forecast. Although it looks dry for now on Saturday, there are some hints that a quick moving system could try to bring some showers by Saturday afternoon. It’s chillier again, with temperatures peaking in the lower 40s. Conditions are partly cloudy for Sunday, and it’s a bit less chilly. Afternoon highs reach the middle 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels