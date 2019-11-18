× Eagles’ Darren Sproles out for season; RB Jay Ajayi returns to team on one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles were forced to place a running back on season-ending injured reserve last week, and replaced him with a player familiar with the team.

The team placed RB Darren Sproles on IR last week after he suffered a labrum tear in his hip.

Sproles, 36, re-signed with the Eagles in July after missing most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Unfortunately, Sproles fell to the injury bug again, and will finish this year with 66 yards on the ground and another 24 through the air.

This may be it for Sproles, who ranks fifth on the NFL’s career All-Purpose Yards list with 19,696.

He posted this message on his Instagram:

To replace him on the roster, the team has signed RB Jay Ajayi to a one-year deal.

Ajayi, 26, has been out of action since last season, when he suffered a broken vertebrae and torn ACL.

While he suited up for the Eagles in the game against the Patriots on Sunday, Ajayi didn’t see any action after signing on Friday.

In four games before getting injured last season, Ajayi totaled 184 yards on the ground and 3 TD’s.

Now, he will presumably get a chance for more carries with the team.