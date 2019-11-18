× East Hempfield Police are investigating early morning shots-fired incident in Landisville

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning outside a Turkey Hill in Landisville.

The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on the 200 block of East Main Street, police say.

According to police, a suspect fired once at a gray, four-door Toyota sedan, which left the area before police arrived. The vehicle sustained damage to the trunk area from the shot, police say.

Police believe the suspect fled west on Main Street in a dark-green, two-door Ford Mustang with a black top. The suspect vehicle contained two other occupants, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident, persons involved, or vehicle information should contact Detective Ryan Kelly, East Hempfield Township Police Det. Ryan Kelly at (717) 898-3103 extension 279 or kellyr@ehpd.org.