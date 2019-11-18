LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Lampeter-Strasburg erased a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Bishop McDevitt, 30-27. Above you'll find extended highlights from one of the biggest wins in the history of Pioneer football.
Extended Highlights: Pioneers battle back to top Crusaders, 30-27
-
HSFF 2019 week 13 Lampeter-Strasburg at Bishop McDevitt highlights (District III 4A Semifinals)
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 3 Class 4A Semifinal Preview
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Playoff results and matchups for this week
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 3 Class 4A Playoff First-Round Preview
-
Rival Lancaster County student sections come together for alumni’s cancer fight
-
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 3 Class 4A Quarterfinals Preview
-
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview ELCO at Lampeter-Strasburg
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Results
-
FRENZY FIVE: Here are five games to watch in Friday night’s District 3 playoff openers
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Results
-
-
HSFF 2019 Week 10 preview
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Results
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: This week’s District 3 playoff matchups and official brackets