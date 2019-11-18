Extended Highlights: Pioneers battle back to top Crusaders, 30-27

Posted 5:59 PM, November 18, 2019, by

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Lampeter-Strasburg erased a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Bishop McDevitt, 30-27.  Above you'll find extended highlights from one of the biggest wins in the history of Pioneer football.

