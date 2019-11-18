× Gordonville man to serve up to 25 years in prison for possession of child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Gordonville man will serve up to 25 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Eldon King, 61, will serve between 12½ to 25 years in prison after recently pleading guilty to felony counts of possessing child pornography.

The Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force found more than 1,700 lewd images on King’s laptop computer, during the execution of a search warrant at his Lincoln Highway East apartment in 2018.

King is a serial child sex abuser, as he had previously been sentenced to 7-20 years in prison in 1994 for sexual abuse of a Lancaster County Child.

Now, he will serve time.