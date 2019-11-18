× Investigators release facial reconstruction of unidentified girl whose remains were found in Delaware

KENT COUNTY, Delaware — Investigators from the Smyrna Police Department and members of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to release forensic facial reconstructions they hope will lead to the identification of an unidentified girl whose remains were found near the Little Lass fields on Sept. 13.

Police say the girl was Caucasian or Hispanic, and likely between the ages of 2 and 5 years old. She had slightly wavy brown hair and may have suffered from a chronic illness, based on an anthropological examination of her remains. The child had slightly wavy brown hair, investigators say.

The facial reconstructions depict what the child may have looked like prior to her death, investigators say. Police are still seeking tips from the public about the girl’s identity and any possible suspect information.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tipsters may remain anonymous.