Liquor Control Board to hold lottery drawing for 1,955 bottles of Buffalo Trace Antique Collection whiskey

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will award 1,955 bottles of Buffalo Trace Antique Collection whiskeys, including full sets consisting of one bottle of each of the five whiskeys in the distillery’s Antique Collection, in its latest Limited-Release Lottery, the agency announced Monday.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees have until 5:00 PM Friday, Nov. 22, to opt in to one or more of the drawings by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery webpage at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, which can be found under the “Events” tab.

The Antique Collection was introduced more than a decade ago and has become a cult favorite among whiskey connoisseurs. Since 2000, these whiskeys have garnered numerous awards from publications including Whisky Advocate, F. Paul Pacult’s Spirit Journal, and Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible.

The first drawing features six, five-bottle full sets of the complete Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (three for individual consumers; three for licensees), including one bottle of each of the following:

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof

Each Antique Collection full set costs $599.99.

Additional drawings will be held, in the following order, to award individual bottles of each whiskey in the Antique Collection, each costing $109.99:

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old: 15 bottles – 12 for individual consumers, 3 for licensees

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old: 123 bottles – 93 for individual consumers, 30 for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof: 288 bottles – 216 for individual consumers, 72 for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof: 288 bottles – 216 for individual consumers, 72 for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof: 1,211 bottles – 909 for individual consumers, 302 for licensees

Individual consumers and licensees interested in entering one or more drawings must have an active account with FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com with billing information on file. Each participant is encouraged to verify that accurate, up-to-date billing information is associated with his or her customer account, to prevent transaction delays or cancellations.

Separate drawings will be conducted for the full sets and each of these limited-release whiskeys, and lottery participants may opt into one, several, or all drawings. Purchase is limited to one full set or bottle per winner, and if a participant wins a full set or bottle in a drawing, he or she will be removed from subsequent drawings.

In light of attempts by previous lottery winners to illegally resell products obtained through Limited-Release Lotteries, the lottery Terms and Conditions remind residents that the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law. When entering a Limited-Release Lottery, a participant will be asked to acknowledge that he or she has read and understands these terms and conditions.

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store address at registration. Any registrant with a billing address that can’t be verified as a Pennsylvania address will be removed from the lottery. Entries will be vetted for duplicative names, addresses, and other information, and duplicates will be deleted from the lottery pool.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party. Winners will be selected at random by computer program. Participants will be notified by email when the lottery process is complete.