Man wanted on felony warrant taken into custody Monday after police incident in Dallastown

YORK COUNTY — A 65-year-old man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant was arrested Monday after a police incident that began in Dallastown.

John E. Meyers has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and multiple traffic violations after Monday’s incident, which began around 8:58 a.m. on the 300 block of South Fern Avenue in Dallastown, York Area Regional Police said in an arrest report.

According to police, officers were dispatched to South Fern Avenue after a resident called police to report Meyers was on their front porch, ringing the doorbell. Police say they were aware Meyers was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant and had the potential to become violent when encountering the police.

As officers arrived at the scene, Meyers was observed leaving the area in a black Dodge Nitro, the arrest report said. One officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Meyers allegedly fled in the vehicle, traveling north on Route 74 into York Township.

York Area Regional Police gave chase, assisted by State Police troopers in the area, the arrest report says.

Meyers stopped his vehicle on the 2700 block of South Queen Street, exiting the vehicle as police arrived. He allegedly sprayed pepper spray at one York Area Regional Police officer and a State Police trooper before being subdued with a Taser device, police say.

He was taken into custody and transported to Central Booking for processing on the new charges.