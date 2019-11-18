× Newport man facing charges after allegedly smoking marijuana, driving with four children in vehicle

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A Newport man is facing charges after allegedly smoking marijuana and driving with four children in the vehicle.

Thomas Hunter, 31, is facing DUI, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia charges, among other traffic violations.

On September 28 around 4:05 p.m., police stopped a red 1988 Plymouth Grand Voyager on North Second Street in Newport Boro for vehicle equipment violations.

Police found that Hunter was driving the vehicle after smoking marijuana.

A search of the vehicle revealed four grams of marijuana, a glass pipe and grinder inside a diaper bag.

The registered owner of the vehicle was in the front passenger’s seat, while four children ranging from 2 to 8-years-old were in the back seats.

Hunter’s driving privileges were previously suspended for DUI, and he was found not to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the stop.

He was taken into custody, and will now face charges.