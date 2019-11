× Pirates to name Ben Cherington as team’s general manager

PITTSBURGH– It appears the Pirates’ search for a new general manager is over.

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the team will name former Boston Red Sox executive Ben Cherington as the team’s next general manager.

Cherington served as the Red Sox general manager from 2011-2015, winning a World Series title in 2013.

Now, he will be tasked with turning around a Pirates team that finished 69-93 in 2019.