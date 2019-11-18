× Police investigating ‘physical altercation’ between Middletown Area Middle School student and school employee

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Swatara Township Police said Monday they are investigating a “physical altercation” that occurred between a Middletown Area Middle School student and a school employee.

The incident occurred Friday, police say.

Investigators are interviewing all parties involved and speaking to a potential witness, according to police. A video of the incident is also being reviewed by investigators.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (717) 939-0463.