Police: Perry County man was driving under influence of marijuana with 4 kids in car

PERRY COUNTY — A 31-year-old Newport man is facing DUI, possession of marijuana, and endangering the welfare of children charges after a traffic stop conducted by State Police on Sept. 28.

Thomas Hunter was charged after police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation on North 2nd Street in Newport at about 4:04 p.m., police say. After speaking to Hunter, who was driving, police determined he had been smoking marijuana prior to operating the vehicle, according to the arrest report. Police say they discovered four grams of marijuana, grinder, and a glass smoking pipe in a diaper bag inside the vehicle.

Hunter was driving while his operating privileges were suspended due to a prior DUI, police say. The owner of the 1988 Plymouth Grand Voyager he was operating, Hunter’s fiance, was sitting in the front passenger seat, according to police, and four children ages 2-8, were in the back seat.