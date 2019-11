Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY -- A 41-yard reception early in the first quarter for KJ Hamler looked like the start of a big day for the Penn State wide receiver.

But after a tough hit during a punt return towards the end of the first quarter on Saturday, the Nittany Lion sophomore left the field and did not return.

PSU was able to fend off Indiana, 34-27, but now Penn State turns their attention to Ohio State, hoping that Hamler will have the green light for Saturday's game.