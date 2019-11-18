× Sunday night episode of ‘On the Case with Paula Zahn’ will feature the 1992 murder of Christy Mirack in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — The investigation of the 1992 murder of Christy Mirack in Lancaster County will be the subject of a Investigation Discovery network show on Sunday night.

On the Case with Paula Zahn will examine the cold-case investigation and the Mirack family’s relentless pursuit of justice that led to charges being filed against against Raymond Rowe, who eventually pled guilty to hermurder.

The show will air at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

A synopsis of the episode provided by Investigation Discovery appears below: