Sunday night episode of ‘On the Case with Paula Zahn’ will feature the 1992 murder of Christy Mirack in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY — The investigation of the 1992 murder of Christy Mirack in Lancaster County will be the subject of a Investigation Discovery network show on Sunday night.
On the Case with Paula Zahn will examine the cold-case investigation and the Mirack family’s relentless pursuit of justice that led to charges being filed against against Raymond Rowe, who eventually pled guilty to hermurder.
The show will air at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.
A synopsis of the episode provided by Investigation Discovery appears below:
On this episode of ON THE CASE: On Monday, December 21, 1992, it was just after 9:15 am when Lancaster County police received a frantic 911 call. It was the principal of the local elementary school on the line. He said he had just made a terrifying discovery in the home of one of his teachers. The lifeless body of 25-year-old Christy Mirack was sprawled out naked on the floor. When investigators arrived, they confirmed her principal’s worst fears, Christy had been the victim of a violent sexually motivated attack. Strewn throughout the foyer and living room, investigators found over twenty neatly wrapped Christmas presents. They were gifts from the young teacher for her class. Based on the timing of the murder, police became convinced that Christy’s killer had known her schedule and carefully planned the attack to catch her when she was alone and vulnerable. As police met with those closest to Christy two very different suspects moved to the top of investigators list. The first was Christy’s powerful and married boyfriend, the second was a stalker who had been caught peeping in the young woman’s town house window. But despite those solid leads the case quickly went cold and might have stayed that way forever without her family’s relentless pursuit of justice.