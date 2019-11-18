× Three winning tickets split $650,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Jackpot

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Three winning tickets split a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot worth $650,001 from the Friday, November 15, drawing. Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 06-14-18-38-43, to win $216,667 each, less withholding.

The following Lottery retailers each receive a $500 selling bonus for selling the tickets that split the jackpot:

Sunoco, 112 Gravel Pike, Green Lane, Montgomery County;

Brothers International, 806 S. Duke St., Lancaster, Lancaster County; and

Trading Post Western Shop, 1302 Pittsburgh St., Cheswick, Allegheny County.

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 34,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

SOURCE: PA Lottery