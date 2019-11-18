TSA stops Harrisburg man from boarding plane with loaded handgun at HIA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport on Sunday, after he allegedly attempted to board a plane with a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

According to TSA officers, the man attempted to bring a .380 caliber loaded with seven bullets onto an airplane on November 17.

TSA officers noticed the gun in the man’s belonging as he entered the security checkpoint and X-ray machine.

The gun was found inside a brown leather backpack.

During questioning, the man claimed he had forgotten that his loaded gun was with him.

