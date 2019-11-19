FOX43 Capitol Beat – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is this week’s guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

DePasquale, a York County Democrat who is also running for Congress in the 10th District, shared his thoughts on a recent proposal to raise the state’s minimum wage. Senate Bill 79 would raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $9.50 an hour by 2022, increasing in $0.50 increments starting 2020. Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has remained at the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour since 2009.

DePasquale has previously advocated for a $15 minimum wage, as has Governor Tom Wolf. However, the governor appears to be in favor of the current minimum wage proposal.

The auditor general also spoke about his recent report on climate change, which identifies $261 million spent in 2018 on issues relating to the changing climate, including $125.7 million alone on fixing infrastructure as a result of flooding and landslides.