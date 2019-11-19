× GasBuddy predicts fuel prices will be at their highest since 2014 over Thanksgiving

Gas prices for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday will be at their highest since 2014, but that won’t cause most American drivers to pump the brakes on their travel plans, according to GasBuddy.

The smartphone app designed to help consumers avoid paying full price for fuel projects a seven-percent rise in the number of motorists on the road from last year.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price this Thanksgiving will be $2.56 per gallon, a penny higher than last year. The national average has seen a smaller decline since October than usual, part of the reason for the higher prices this Thanksgiving versus last year.

While prices have averaged a 10-cent decline from October to mid-November over the last decade, this year has seen a decline of just five cents over the same time frame, GasBuddy said in a press release.

“Change is hard, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, many things this year won’t be changing. First, expect the mediocre Detroit Lions and their fans, including me, to suffer for a third straight Thanksgiving Day. Second, expect the national average price of gasoline to be in the $2.50s for the third straight Thanksgiving. And third, expect average gas prices to drop between now and Christmas, giving motorists something extra to be thankful for,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy’s Annual Holiday Travel Survey, 30% of participants said high gas prices were impacting their travel plans, a two-percent decrease from last year. 2019 is expected to see a seven-percent increase in travelers on the road for Thanksgiving compared to 2018, with more than half of drivers having 1-2 passengers in the car with them.

Nearly one fifth of drivers expect to spend 4-6 hours in the car, GasBuddy said.

Getting ahead of the holiday expenses, more than two-thirds of consumers will be using a loyalty or cash back program to save money or earn rewards when they fill-up for their Thanksgiving trip.

The top considerations when choosing which station to stop at are: location, the price of gasoline, and the brand of gasoline, GasBuddy said.

A shift in travel sentiment compared to last year: drivers are less concerned about the brand of fuel and putting more emphasis on location and price.

GasBuddy offers several money-saving tips for motorists on the road this holiday season: