Planning commission does not recommend Chick-Fil-A be built in Camp Hill

Posted 10:13 PM, November 19, 2019, by

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Camp Hill may not be getting a Chick-Fil-A after all. Cheers erupted at the borough's planning commission as they recommended that council deny the developer's final plan.

The developer had plans to build a Chick-Fil-A on the corner of 32nd and Chestnut Street. Many residents have been fighting the plan, worried the fast food restaurant would bring too much traffic into their residential neighborhood.

The plan will now go in front of the borough council in December.

