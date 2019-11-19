× Post Malone to stop in Hershey during Runaway Tour in 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Post Malone is coming to GIANT Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 8 p.m. with special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Tickets are available only at www.Ticketmaster.com the first day of onsale.

GRAMMY® Award-nominated diamond-certified Dallas, TX artist Post Malone extends the Runaway Tour, launching the second leg in 2020.

Post Malone doesn’t stop making history. His latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding (Republic Records), recently returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 for the fifth non-consecutive week, marking the longest run atop the chart this year. It stands out as the biggest album event of 2019 and will continue his reign into 2020.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, November 22.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.PostMalone.com.

SOURCE: Hershey Entertainment & Resort