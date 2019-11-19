Seasonal Tuesday with sunshine, staying quiet through midweek

MORE SEASONAL WITH SUN: A few light showers and areas of drizzle fade well before sunrise on Tuesday morning, otherwise a dry and milder day is ahead! Morning lows temperatures start in the middle 30s with partly sunny skies. It’s clouds mixed with sunshine through the rest of Tuesday! It’s a milder one too, with temperatures near seasonal averages for the first time in days! Those temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s! Skies stay partly clear through the night. Expect overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s. Wednesday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It’s a bit cooler, with temperatures falling back into the 40s to near 50 degrees. It’s a bit breezy too.

TURNING EVEN MILDER: Thursday is an even milder day! The day start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds build during the afternoon ahead of the weather maker. Afternoon highs reach the middle 50s—and this is above average for this time of year! We’re monitoring the chance for showers on Friday. Current indication is that they are mainly during the morning, with some clearing during the afternoon. Highs are still mild, with those numbers in the lower to middle 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some showers sneak in for the first half of the weekend forecast. A quick moving system could try to bring showers to the region Saturday afternoon and evening. It’s chillier again, with temperatures peaking in the lower 40s. Conditions are partly cloudy for Sunday, and it’s a bit less chilly. Afternoon highs reach the middle 40s. Monday is even milder and more seasonal, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are partly cloudy.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels