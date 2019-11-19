× Shippensburg man facing charges after looking through window of home while exposing, touching himself

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man is facing charges after allegedly looking into a residential window while exposing and touching himself.

Joshua Nicholson, 31, is facing indecent exposure, loitering, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness, among other related charges.

On November 2 at 12:50 a.m., a resident in the first block of North Earl Street in Shippensburg reported to police that a man was on the sidewalk and repeatedly kept looking through the window of his home while exposing and touching himself.

Police arrived a minute after the dispatch, and found Nicholson still at the window of the home.

Authorities noted that it wasn’t until Nicholson observed the marked police vehicle that he finally zipped up his pants.

He was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Booking.

Now, he will face charges.