WASHINGTON– The third day of open hearings in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump is set for this morning.

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert at the National Security Council are scheduled to testify.

Former U.S. Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and National Security Council staffer Tim Morrison are also scheduled to testify.

