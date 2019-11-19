× Westbound portion of Mount Rose Avenue near York will temporarily close Wednesday night, PennDOT says

YORK COUNTY — Work crews will close a section of westbound Mount Rose Avenue from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday to replace a drainage pipe, according to PennDOT.

The road closure will affect the portion of Mount Rose Avenue just east of Green Hill Road in Spring Garden Township, PennDOT says. Westbound traffic will bypass the construction zone by using a temporary access road to the intersection with Greenhill Road, then turn right to proceed west on Mount Rose Avenue.

Westbound traffic accessing I-83 southbound using the temporary access road may experience some delays, PennDOT says.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.