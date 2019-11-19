Winds stay on the breezy side Wednesday, plus back-to-back rain chances to end the week!

BREEZY WEDNESDAY: As a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere swings through tomorrow, winds will likely pick up and stay on the breezy side. Winds will shift from the westerly direction to the northwesterly direction through the entire atmospheric profile, which is usually indicative of a cooler day. For this reason, temperatures will likely be a couple of degrees low tomorrow afternoon than where we are today. With sustained winds around 10-15 mph and gusts getting up to 20-25 mph, it could feel a bit chilly on Wednesday. A weak area of high pressure briefly sneaks in late Wednesday evening and clears our cloud cover and forces winds to calm down. Temperatures tomorrow night will also likely be cooler than tonight for that same reason.

BACK-TO-BACK RAIN CHANCES: Two waves of low pressure will likely impact us on Friday and Saturday. As a ridge builds in the atmosphere, temperatures will warm nicely, hopefully getting into the mid 50s for highs by the end of the week! Rain shower timing on Friday has slowed down a bit and now looks to be in the afternoon-evening. This will be a very quick round of some light, but steady rain showers. We dry up heading into Friday night as cooler temperatures settle in. The dry period is short-lived because another round of showers will be likely by Saturday afternoon-evening. With temperatures a good bit cooler on Saturday than Friday, we’ll closely be watching the potential for some mixing in our higher elevations, to the north and west, especially as the sun sets Saturday and temperatures drop off again. We dry up heading into the end of the weekend!

WARMING TREND NEXT WEEK: Models are jumping on board the warming train for next week, with the potential for some unseasonably warm temperatures! As a much more impressive ridge builds in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, warmer temperatures will be favored. We could be making a run for some upper 50s, which is about 7-10 degrees warmer than where we should be at this time of year. Heading into the busiest travel time of the year, we’ll start off the week on a warm note — but cooler and windier conditions are looking likely by Thursday and Friday.

