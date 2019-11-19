Woman claims man held her captive for two days, but suspect’s mom says she’s lying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) - An Oklahoma woman says she was held against her will for more than two days by a man she thought she could trust.

Staff and customers at a local bar kept her safe inside a bathroom while they waited for police to arrive.

But the suspect's mother says it's all a big misunderstanding, according to KFOR.

“We had a young lady come in here says she was being held captive and she's been beaten,” a worker at Frisco’s said on the 911 call.

The horrors allegedly happened inside an Enid apartment on West Oklahoma Avenue.

“She ran into this establishment screaming 'help me, help me!'” can be heard on the 911 call.

The woman claims that for two days she was held captive by her on-again-off-again boyfriend, 38-year-old Ryan Patterson. A police report shows she was able to escape by stealing his truck and driving one mile to Frisco’s bar for help.

Witnesses say the woman was covered in bruises, had red eyes, and a swollen face.

“No blood or anything, but her eyes are both black and blue. It's pretty bad,” said the 911 caller.

Patterson’s mom told KFOR the woman made the whole thing up and she was never held against her will.

“She was roaming the house taking showers, eating. She ate lasagna with me,” said Patterson’s mother Lynette Sampson. Sampson says the woman heard about another similar situation Patterson was arrested for and just wanted attention.

“She is lying everything she is doing is lying.”

Because of three prior convictions, Patterson could face life in prison for kidnapping and strangulation charges. He is still in the Garfield County Jail. The victim was brought to a local hospital for evaluation.