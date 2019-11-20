× 32-year-old man accused of raping child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on a number of charges, including rape of a child, according to police.

Staff members at Donegal Primary School in East Donegal Township contacted police earlier this month following remarks made by a child that they were touched in the private area.

Police spoke with Richard Caldwell and he allegedly admitted to the allegations.

Caldwell has been charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, court documents show.