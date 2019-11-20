× A 10-year-old boy who was shot at a high school football game in New Jersey has died

A 10-year-old boy who was injured when gunfire interrupted a New Jersey high school football game last week has died, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Micah Tennant was one of three people injured in the shooting Friday night in Pleasantville, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, at the end of the third quarter of the game between Camden and Pleasantville high schools, authorities said. A 27-year-old-man and a 15-year-old boy were also hurt.

Micah died Wednesday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.

Charges against 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, one of five men charged in connection with the shooting, have been upgraded to murder, Tyner said. CNN is trying to determine whether he has an attorney.

“Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels regarding his loss,” Tyner said. “However, his spirit will live on in so many people that he inspired.”

Wyatt also faces two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges, prosecutors said.

Four other men who attended the game were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and another weapons charge, Tyner said in an earlier statement.

Video from CNN affiliate WPVI showed football players and attendees scrambling after the shots were fired. People were seen hopping fences, diving under bleachers and lying down on the field as the chaos unfolded.

The last 17 minutes of the game were scheduled to be made up Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team offered to host the suspended playoff game.