DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A new virtual reality experience is coming to Hersheypark next summer.

Hersheypark made the announcement Wednesday with the founder of the multi-player virtual reality experience, Pennsylvania-based MajorMega.

The experience, known as Hyperdeck, will consist of two, 300-square-feet Hyperdecks that “create a dynamic virtual world featuring a full-motion floor and multi-sensory effects like strong winds, heat, and earth-rattling movements,” Hersheypark said.

The amusement park added that spectators can use tablets stationed outside of Hyperdeck to help or challenge players during the experience.

“Growing up in Central Pennsylvania, our team has loved Hersheypark for years!” said Michael Bridgman, co-founder of MajorMega. “We are beyond excited by the opportunity to partner with a leader in the amusement industry and debut the Hyperdeck at Hersheypark.”

Vikki Hultquist, general manager of Hersheypark, added, “Throughout our 112-year-history, we have always focused on providing our guests of all ages with fun and innovative entertainment experiences. We’re excited to debut Hyperdeck as a first-of-its-kind immersive VR game and the first on the Northeast as part of our transformational expansion of Hershey’s Chocolatetown.”

Hyperdeck will be located in the amusement park’s Chocolatetown, which is a new region that allows guests to eat, play, shop and gather year round, HersheyPark said.