Here are the important dates that you need to stick to if you want those important packages to arrive by Dec. 25.

For shipments made within the U.S. to destinations within the U.S. here are the FedEx shipping method options along with the dates you need to ship by:

– FedEx SmartPost: Dec. 9

– FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 16

– FedEx Ground: Dec. 16

– FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19

– FedEx 2Day: Dec. 20

– FedEx 2Day A.M: Dec. 20

– FedEx Standard Overnight: Dec. 23

– FedEx Priority Overnight: Dec. 23

– FedEx First Overnight: Dec. 23

– FedEx SameDay: Dec. 25

– FedEx SameDay City Priority: Dec. 25

– FedEx SameDay City Direct: Dec. 25

With a little planning and scheduling you should be able to have one less thing to stress about this holiday season.