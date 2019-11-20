× Arrest made in homicide of Chambersburg man

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa — State Police have arrested an Orrstown man for the shooting death 37 year-old Demetrios Kalathas.

Justin Hockenberry, 36, was arrested in Cumberland County on Tuesday and admitted to shooting Kalathas in an interview with police.

According to PSP Troop H Crime Section Commander Lt. Magyar, the two men met near Hockenberry’s home on November 11 because Kalathas was owed money from a drug transaction. The two have known each other for 20 years and regularly bought and sold drugs from one another.

That’s when investigators say Hockenberry shot Demetrios Kalathas with a shot gun several times in the back. He then put Kalathas in the trunk of his own car, and abandoned it at the Lions Club in Lurgen Township.

Police discovered the vehicle six days later on November 17th.

Justin Hockenberry is facing charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence as well as posession of marijuana and cocaine.