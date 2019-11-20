× Baltimore man convicted of murder in October 2018 death of girlfriend

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Baltimore man was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of his girlfriend last year, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Starks, now 53 years old, stabbed his girlfriend, 65-year-old Edna Pinder, in October 2018.

Police said Pinder was found dead with multiple stab wounds on October 25, 2018 at her residence in the 200 block of Kings Mill Road in York City.

Starks was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on October 31, 2018 in Baltimore. Police said he was in possession of Pinder’s black Chrysler 200 which he was alleged to have stolen from her.

“Today’s guilty verdict is a credit to the York City Police Department and the various law enforcement agencies who assisted in the apprehension and investigation, and last but not least the prosecution team of Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Hamme and Deputy Prosecutor Jenifer Layman,” the DA’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Starks is scheduled to be sentenced on December 23.