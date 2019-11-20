Breezes calm down, staying warm before rain chances return

STAYING WARM: Breezes calm down as we progress through the evening and into the overnight time frame. A bit of cloud cover clears as well. Overnight lows dip into the low-30s to start Thursday morning. Mostly cloudy skies return by afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. The cloud cover keeps us very mild for this time of the year to start Friday morning. Lows bottom out in the mid-40s ahead of Friday rain chances.

COOLER, RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Mid-50s dominate the last day of the work week with a few showers throughout the day. The highest rain chance will be late morning and into the afternoon. The breezes return as well, especially later on in the day. Temperatures drastically drop heading throughout the late afternoon and the evening. While morning lows bottom out near 30 Saturday morning, afternoon highs only reach the low-40s with another rain chance in the afternoon, evening and overnight. This will persist into the early hours of Sunday morning. Breezy conditions continue Sunday with drying skies later in the day and highs in the mid-40s. Timing is still a bit particular with current guidance, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get closer to time.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny and warmer conditions start next week. Monday highs reach the low-50s as breezes settle. Mid-50s return by Tuesday with mostly sunny-to-partly cloudy skies heading into the middle part of next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash