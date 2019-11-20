× Chambersburg man falls from tree stand in Franklin County, dies in hospital a week later

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is dead after falling from his tree stand.

William Seiders, 75, was pronounced dead on November 18 at 11:32 a.m.

According to the York County Coroner, Seiders was hunting in a wooded area on the property of Letterkenny Army Depot in Letterkenny Township on November 11 when he fell from his tree stand.

Seiders was transported to York Hospital where he remained until his death on Monday.

Due to the incident being a hunted-related death, the Pennsylvania Game Commission are investigating.

With the incident occurring on their property, the Letterykenny Army Depot Military Police and the U.S. Army are investigating as well.

There will be no autopsy.