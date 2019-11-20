× Christian rockers Casting Crowns will perform at the York State Fair in 2020

YORK — Casting Crowns, a contemporary Christian and Christian rock band, perform at the York State Fair on Monday, July 27th, the Fair announced in a press release.

Casting Crowns is the third consecutive contemporary Christian group that has been included in the Grandstand lineup.

Founded in 1999 in Daytona Beach by youth pastor Mark Hall, who serves as the band’s lead vocalist, Casting Crowns later moved to Stockbridge, Georgia, where several more members of the band joined.

The band has produced mega-hits like “Praise You In The Storm,” East to West,” “Who Am I,” and “Just Be Held,” broken sales records, sold out arenas, won prestigious awards and traveled the world singing songs of redemption.

Casting Crowns will take the stage at 8 p.m. on July 27. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m., will be available at yorkfair.com, or by phone order (717)-848-2033.

Ticket prices range from $20-$35. Advance purchase includes admission to the Fair.