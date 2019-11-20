× Consumer safety group releases list of the year’s most dangerous toys

With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, many parents have probably browsed through the list of the year’s most popular toys.

But here’s another list parents might want to read through: The 2019 Worst Toys List, compiled by the consumer safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH.

The list, the group claims, features toys that have hidden hazards that could potentially put children at unnecessary risk. Their experts claim the toys have pieces that easily fall off, causing choking risks. Other products have inadequate warning labels that kids either can’t see or are unlikely to follow.

Here’s the WATCH list for 2019: