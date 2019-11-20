Cooler and a bit breezy for Wednesday, but shower chances won’t return until the end of the week

COOLER & BREEZY MIDWEEK: A cooler day is ahead for Central PA, and the breezes pick up too! Before that happens, skies are partly to mostly cloudy to start the day. Temperatures begin in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. The rest of Wednesday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It’s a bit cooler, with afternoon high temperatures falling back into the 40s to near 50 degrees. Breezes are expected to gust as high as 15 to 20 miles per hour. The clouds clear through the evening, and skies turn mostly clear through the night. The winds lighten too. This allows for a colder night, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s for low temperatures.

MILDER, SMALL RAIN CHANCES: Thursday is an even milder day! The day start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds build during the afternoon ahead of the weather maker. Afternoon highs reach the middle 50s—and this is above average for this time of year! We’re monitoring the chance for showers on Friday. Current indication is that they are mainly during the morning, with some clearing during the afternoon. Highs are still mild, with those numbers in the lower to middle 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some showers sneak in for the first half of the weekend forecast. A quick moving system brings showers to the region later Saturday afternoon and evening. It’s chillier again, with temperatures peaking in the lower 40s. Rain showers continue through the night, but should end near, if not a little after, daybreak on Sunday. Conditions are partly sunny and breezy for Sunday, and it’s a bit less chilly. Afternoon highs reach the lower to middle 40s.

TURNING MILD NEXT WEEK: Monday is even milder and more seasonal, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are partly cloudy. The milder trend continues into Tuesday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures turn even milder! Expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s, and that’s above average for this time of year!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels