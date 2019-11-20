× Eagles sign long snapper Rick Lovato to four-year extension

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have extended a key member of the team’s special teams corps.

The team has signed long snapper Rick Lovato to a four-year contract extension that was announced on Tuesday.

Lovato, 27, joined the Eagles in 2016 after stints with the Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins.

He has remained with the Eagles ever since, appearing in each of the team’s games the last two seasons.

Now, he will be tied to the Eagles through the 2024 season.