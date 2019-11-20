MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Rick Lovato #45 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs on the field after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Eagles sign long snapper Rick Lovato to four-year extension
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Rick Lovato #45 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs on the field after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have extended a key member of the team’s special teams corps.
The team has signed long snapper Rick Lovato to a four-year contract extension that was announced on Tuesday.
Lovato, 27, joined the Eagles in 2016 after stints with the Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins.
He has remained with the Eagles ever since, appearing in each of the team’s games the last two seasons.
Now, he will be tied to the Eagles through the 2024 season.