Flyers recall top prospect C Morgan Frost; scores goal in debut

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers have recalled one of the team’s top prospects, and he scored a goal in his NHL debut.

The team recalled C Morgan Frost on Tuesday from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Frost, 20, was a first round draft pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, and has done nothing but score ever since.

In 2018, Frost recorded 141 points in 81 games for Sault Ste before moving to the Marie Greyhounds of the OHL during the 2018-19 season.

This year in 16 games with the Phantoms, Frost has 12 points in 16 games.

Frost made his NHL debut on Tuesday night in the team’s 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

However, he did add his first NHL goal, making it more of a memorable game.