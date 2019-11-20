× Former Baltimore mayor indicted on wire fraud and tax-related charges following book deal scandal, prosecutors announce

Catherine Pugh, the former mayor of Baltimore who resigned in May amid a book deal scandal, was indicted on charges related to tax evasion and wire fraud, the US Attorney’s Office in Baltimore announced Wednesday.

A grand jury indicted Pugh on the conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of tax evasion in a newly-unsealed indictment. The former mayor resigned in early May amid an ongoing scandal over a no-bid book deal steered to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

According to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office, Pugh marketed and sold her line of Healthy Holly books “to non-profit organizations and foundations, many of whom did business or attempted to do business with the Maryland and Baltimore City governments.”

If convicted, the US Attorney’s Office says Pugh faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the wire fraud conspiracy and for each of the seven counts of wire fraud; five years in federal prison for conspiracy to defraud the United States; and five years in federal prison for each of the two counts of tax evasion.