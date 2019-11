Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Getting kids moving can be a difficult task.

By creating a fun, imaginative play time, it can help kids exercise.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Holly Metzger-Brown, the Youth Fitness Director from the York JCC, stopped by the set with Zane to show off some fun, superhero workouts that are sure to get kids moving.

Check them out in the clip above.