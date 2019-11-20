Olivia’s prepares Cranberry Chutney Turkey BLT Sandwich with a Sweet Potato Casserole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Cranberry Chutney Turkey BLT Sandwich served with a Sweet Potato Casserole.

Check it out in the clip and the recipes below:

Cranberry Chutney Turkey BLT Sandwich

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast served on Olivia’s Whole Wheat & Honey Oat Bread & topped with Swiss Cheese, Honey Cured Bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, Mayonnaise, & a fresh Cranberry chutney.

Cranberry Chutney

2 LB fresh Cranberries

1 tsp Craisins

1/3 cup Dried Hibiscus Flowers

2 tbsp Brown Sugar

1 Orange - zested & juiced

1 Lemon - zested & juiced

1 Lime - zested & juiced

1 tsp Cinnamon

1/2tsp ground Anise

2 tbsp white Sugar

2 Cinnamon sticks

1 cup Cranberry Juice

4 Cloves

Pinch - Sea Salt

Simmer all above ingredients on med-high heat until thickened. Enjoy!

Baked Sweet Potatoes:

1 cup Walnuts - crushed

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

1/2 LB Butter - sliced

3 cups Marshmallows (mini size)

1 cup Raisins

1 tsp Cinnamon

Pinch - Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Allspice

1 tsp Vanilla

4 LBS Sweet Potatoes - peeled & cubed

1/2 cup Maple Syrup

Boil Sweet Potatoes until fork tender. Drain and discard the water. Place Sweet Potatoes in a casserole dish. Add the butter on top. In a sauté pan on med- high heat, add the walnuts, salt, brown sugar, vanilla, allspice, cinnamon, maple syrup, & raisins. Bring to a hot simmer allowing to thicken approx 2-3 minutes. Spread the mixture on top the sweet potatoes. Top with mini marshmallows, then bake in oven preheated to 385*F for approximately 10 minutes. Enjoy!