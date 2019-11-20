Olivia’s prepares Cranberry Chutney Turkey BLT Sandwich with a Sweet Potato Casserole

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni are preparing a Cranberry Chutney Turkey BLT Sandwich served with a Sweet Potato Casserole.
For more information, you can visit the Olivia's website here.
Check it out in the clip and the recipes below:
Cranberry Chutney Turkey BLT Sandwich
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast served on Olivia’s Whole Wheat & Honey Oat Bread & topped with Swiss Cheese, Honey Cured Bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, Mayonnaise, & a fresh Cranberry chutney.
Cranberry Chutney
2 LB fresh Cranberries
1 tsp Craisins
1/3 cup Dried Hibiscus Flowers
2 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 Orange - zested & juiced
1 Lemon - zested & juiced
1 Lime - zested & juiced
1 tsp Cinnamon
1/2tsp ground Anise
2 tbsp white Sugar
2 Cinnamon sticks
1 cup Cranberry Juice
4 Cloves
Pinch - Sea Salt
Simmer all above ingredients on med-high heat until thickened. Enjoy!
Baked Sweet Potatoes:
1 cup Walnuts - crushed
1/2 cup Brown Sugar
1/2 LB Butter - sliced
3 cups Marshmallows (mini size)
1 cup Raisins
1 tsp Cinnamon
Pinch - Sea Salt
1/2 tsp Allspice
1 tsp Vanilla
4 LBS Sweet Potatoes - peeled & cubed
1/2 cup Maple Syrup
Boil Sweet Potatoes until fork tender. Drain and discard the water. Place Sweet Potatoes in a casserole dish. Add the butter on top. In a sauté pan on med- high heat, add the walnuts, salt, brown sugar, vanilla, allspice, cinnamon, maple syrup, & raisins. Bring to a hot simmer allowing to thicken approx 2-3 minutes. Spread the mixture on top the sweet potatoes. Top with mini marshmallows, then bake in oven preheated to 385*F for approximately 10 minutes. Enjoy!